Wallace places 10th at state cross country meet

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline High School cross country team sent one runner to the state competition this year, senior Jackson Wallace. The state meet was held at Sand Plum Nature Trail, just outside of Victoria on Saturday, October 31. Wallace qualified for state all four years of his high school career, and had his best finish in 2020, placing 10th.

“Wallace is the third Thunderbird runner in the past 16 years to run at State all four years,” said head coach Mike Neifert. “Of those athletes, he's the only one who placed in the top 20 every year.”

Wallace’s goal was to finish in the top ten this year. Early in the race, he was in 13th place, but moved up to 11th place 2 miles into the contest. In the last half mile of his last high school race, Wallace accelerated and passed the runner in 10th place.

“It feels good to place 10th because in previous years I’ve gotten 19th, 13th, and 11th and my goal this year was to get in the top 10,” said Wallace.

Jackson said he plans to continue his cross country career wherever he chooses to attend college.

Regional cross country results

The Skyline cross country team competed in the 1A Regional cross country meet at Prairie Ridge Park on the north side of Hutchinson Saturday.

The girls and boys teams ran excellent races, but in the end only one member of the team qualified for the 1A State Championships in Victoria this coming Saturday. Senior Jackson Wallace's sixth place finish at Prairie Ridge earned him a fourth consecutive trip to State.

Since 2004 only two other Skyline runners have qualified for state every year of the high school career.