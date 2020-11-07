Thunderbirds battle to the end in 54-48 overtime loss

It was a back-and-forth battle throughout regulation and two overtimes that ended with a disappointing loss for the Skyline High School Thunderbird football team Friday, 54-48, in the opponent Goessel's favor.

Both teams brought their best to the play-off game in Pratt, each finding success on offense and defensive plays that keep scoring tight and adrenaline levels high.

In the end, Goessel was able to score on their final possesion in the second overtime but Skyline could not convert and was stopped just short of the goal line on a Jesus Casas carry that is usally money for the T-birds.

Coach comments and in-depth stats coming in next week's Pratt Tribune, due out Wednesday, November 11