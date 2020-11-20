Ballard brings new perspective to 15th year as a basketball coach

Hannah Brown

Morgan Ballard is ready to lead the Lady Thunderbirds of Skyline for the 6th year. This is Ballard’s 15th year as a coach, but potentially the one with the most uncertainty.

“This season is going to be unlike any other we have had with the uncertainties of Covid-19,” said Ballard. “We are going to focus on us, and enjoy every game that we get to play.”

Last year, the Lady TBirds compiled a record of 4-17. Kenli Nation (guard), T’Lane Tobin (guard), Kyrian Keeling (post), Baylee Lauffer (guard), Sophie Bricker (guard) and Preslie Harts (post) are all key returners from last year’s squad. Nation, Anschutz, and Harts were recently named to the KVA 2020 State Tournament Team for their play in the state volleyball tournament. Sophie Bricker was named to the all league list in her sophomore campaign and looks to bring that energy back this year. Guards Tracy Nation and Monika Castillo and post Halle Young are three newcomers that will be in rotation for Ballard’s team.

“We definitely have veteran experience with the returning players back this year; we have to be able to use that to our advantage,” said Ballard. “Remaining healthy is going to be the biggest key factor this year as we spent the entire second half of the season last year plagued with sickness and injuries”

Ballard says the TBirds have four main goals for their season. Improve the winning percentage, compete every day, noticeable improvement by each player, and to make sure to have fun while working towards these goals. He hopes that the success from volleyball season will carry over into winter and spring sports.

The Lady Thunderbirds start their season on December 4. The Kiowa County Lady Mavericks will come to town to kick off the year. Following that game, the Lady TBirds will host the TBird Classic.