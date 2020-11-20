Hildebrands fields Pratt team with familiar faces, new talent for 2020-21 season

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Lady Greenback basketball will look a little different this season. Head Coach Dustin Hildebrand said that the players will be masked up during practices, but will be receiving more breaks to counter that. During games, the players will not have to wear masks while on the court, but will wear them on the bench.

Team benches have also been moved across the gym from one another, so teams can spread out more. There will also be no jump ball at the beginning of games, and the away team will start the game with possession of the ball.

As of now, there are 18 girls signed up to play Lady Greenback Basketball. That is consistent with numbers in years past. There will probably be no solid C team, but a definite Varsity and JV. There are only two returning seniors, but the underclassmen are ready to step up, with there being five juniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen.

“What is going to be different for this team from last year is that we had Dani Staats last year who really carried the scoring load,” Hildebrand said, “We won’t have that this year and so hopefully several girls step up and we have scoring by committee.

“Lexi Walker will be a large part of that as we saw down the stretch of the season last year that she could get going and shoot the ball well and give us points.

“We have our two seniors Sian Helfrich and Rachel Rasmussen that have been a part of the program all these years and know how to play hard and their effort can find ways to get us scoring.

“Gabby Gatlin came in as a freshman and played quite a bit for us and so with a year under her belt can see her stepping up and doing more for us. Then we have a handful of other girls that haven’t had varsity experience and so that might take some time to adjust to the varsity level but hoping that they can just improve throughout the season and put us in a good rhythm at the end of the season.”

Hildebrand said he is looking forward to this season and seeing his returning and new players grow throughout the season and win some games.