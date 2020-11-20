Pratt boys begin season with new commitment to defense

Ruby Howell

Pratt Greenback basketball begins this week. Head Coach Chris Battin remains grateful for the opportunity for his players to have a season. Battins said that the biggest challenge won’t be wearing masks during practices or not having a jump ball, but battling quarantines and the possibility of having games cancelled and trying to schedule another opponent in a short timeframe. Currently, the Greenbacks have a very young team, with only 1 senior, and 9 juniors, 8 sophomores, and 6 freshmen, totaling at 24 players.

“Last year we gained a lot of experience while being able to play some younger guys,” Battin said, “This year we are returning a number of those guys. I look forward to watching this group find another gear as we improve and really learn to challenge ourselves defensively.”

Make sure to keep a lookout for game schedules and the possible limiting of spectators. That information can be found on the USD382.com website closer to the date of the first game.