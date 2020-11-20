Skyline boys basketball team ready to compete with Turner

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline Boys basketball team is coming off an impressive season, losing just two games and making it to the state tournament. Kenny Eddy, former SHS coach, built a program of success over his three year career at the helm. Eddy moved on to coach at the college level, and Hagen Turner has taken over the program.

“This will be my first year as the Skyline Boys High School Basketball coach and I'll be taking over a very successful program that Coach Kenny Eddy has built up,” said Turner.

Although Turner is the new head coach for the TBirds, this isn’t his first head coaching job. Most recently, he led the Skyline Middle Schools boys for the last two years, winning two regular season championships along with one tournament championship. Adam Haskin will be assisting Turner this year.

Not only will the coaching staff look differently, but so will the team. Four of the five starters from last year’s squad graduated, with Eliazar Carrasco being the only returning starter.

“He will be a very versatile 4 man who can shoot, handle the ball and most importantly play great defense,” said Turner. “He was a great senior leader for us this summer and proved that the team can really lean on him.”

Fellow senior Aden Temanson, a player with high energy and high IQ, will return for the TBirds. Nate Adams, a junior, and Ryan Miller, a sophomore, will see increased roles this season as key pieces on both the offensive and defensive ends.

Former Coach Eddy ran a touch JV squad, which will help the TBirds fill the void left by the seniors who graduated. Tyler Wray and Jackson Wallace, two seniors, showed a lot of positives in the summer league and will see varsity minutes this year. Leo Egging and Ty Binford will also be in the rotation, according to Turner.

“We have what looks to be a veteran squad when you pay attention to our boys year in school but when it comes to varsity minutes we are pretty young. With the very talented 2020 class graduating and the program's leader moving onto the college coaching level I don't think many people expect much from these boys,” said Turner. “But competitors love that challenge, they know it offers them the chance to show their finest. We aren't young, we aren't veterans, we aren't rebuilding, we are competitors and that's what we are going to do every practice, every quarter of every game.”

The Skyline Thunderbirds open their first season under Coach Turner on December 4, when they welcome Kiowa County to town. In the second week of the season, SHS will host the TBird Clasic.