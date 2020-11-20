Winter Sports: Wrestling programs at Pratt to build on experience and depth

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt High School Greenback Wrestling begins its season this week. Head Coach Tate Thompson said that there are many strong returning wrestlers and lots of new underclassmen.

The girl’s wrestling team will double their roster, up from 5 last year to 16 this year. Thompson said he is pleased with this number, as it makes the team competitive wherever they go. They will now have 11 of 12 weight classes filled.

“The girls will shock a lot of people once we get them all trained,” Thompson said. “We lost valuable time in the summer as we did not have our camp and we weren't able to get the girls ready for all of our drills. We have two returning state placers in Livia Swift (State Champion) and Jadyn Thompson (5th in State), alongside a talented senior, Payton Woody and solid lightweights in the Herrman sisters, Daisy and Lilly.”

The Lady Greenbacks are ranked 4th in the state in the 3A competitive division.

Boys Wrestling

The Pratt High School boys wrestling team also features a stacked roster with 28 members. Eight varsity seniors return to action for what could be a banner year. Five Greenbacks, Devon Weber, Kaiser Pelland, Hogan Thompson, Iziah Cook and Bryce Winsor have been state qualifiers and three of those qualifiers were a match away from placing last year.

Weber will defend his two-time state championship this season. The Greenbacks will miss a returning state placer, Koda Dipman, for the season. The team is pre-season ranked 5th in 4A.

“It is exciting to have talented teams for both the girls and the boys,” Thompson said, “It is great for wrestling and our community to add positive attention with the girls team doing so well in their inaugural year and coming back with 11 weight classes filled, instead of five, doubling our girls' roster! The boys have routinely garnered success and look to continue the tradition of top 10 team finishes in all of 4A, which is over 50 schools.”