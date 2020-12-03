Pratt football players receive post-season awards

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

As the football season has officially drawn to a close for the 2020 fall season, Central Kansas League results for the All League team have been released. Pratt High School Head Coach Brent Hoelting said he was very proud of the players that received honorable mentions and/or position honors this year.

Jesus Acosta (sr.) received an Honorable Mention for All-League Defensive Back. Drake Van Scoyoc ( received an Honorable Mention for All-League Offensive Line. Devon Weber (sr.) received 2nd Team All-League Running Back. Bryce Winsor (sr.) received 2nd Team All-League Linebacker. Results for the all-state team are still pending.

In November, four PHS football players received All District 8 Football Team honors. They were: Bryce Winsor-unanimous first team linebacker; Johnny Martinez - honorable mention defensive back; Devon Weber - unanimous first team offensive flex position; Drake Van Scoyoc - honorable mention offensive line.