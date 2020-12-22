Pratt wrestlers finding their way to the top of weight-class podiums

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Both wrestling teams from Pratt HIgh School found success last week in final outings before the Christmas break. The Lady Greenbacks won the Championship at the Hoisington Tournament, and the Greenbacks also took the Championship at the Abilene Tournament.

The girls ended up with two champions, one runner-up, three 3rd place finishers, and two 4th place finishers. Winning their weight classes, Livia Swift (jr. 143 lb) and Jadyn Thompson (soph. 115 lb) continued to raise the bar for Lady Greenback Wrestling, each having gone 6-0 on the season. The other placers on the girls team include: Emmaline Primrose (fr. 132 lb) as runner-up, Lilly Herrman (soph. 101 lb), Gloria Smith (fr. 138 lb), and Keimarla Thompson (fr. 155 lb) received 3rd place in their respective weight classes. Finally, Sierra Fox (fr. 120 lb) and Payton Woody (sr. 126 lb) secured 4th in their weight classes. Head Coach Tate Thompson said that he is excited to see how far the Lady Greenbacks can make it this year.

“The Greenback girls had another excellent outing, showing what they can do not only individually, but as a group,” Thompson said “With only one senior on the team, these girls are not afraid to go out, compete and show what they can do.”

On the boys side, the team travelled to the Abilene tournament and secured the Championship title. The team ended the day with two champions, three runners-up, six 3rd place and four 4th place finishes.

Taking home the championship in their respective weight classes were Devon Weber (sr. 126 lb) and Hogan Thompson (sr. 152 lb). Other placers include, but are not limited to: Kaiser Pelland (sr. 132 lb), Bryce Winsor (sr. 170 lb), and Iziah Cook (sr. 182 lb) with second place finishes in their weight classes. Easton Rector (soph. 220 lb) and Ke’Rel Thompson (soph. 145 lb) took 3rd place in their classes. Zachary Lamatsch (sr. 160 lb) and Keishaune Thompson (jr. 138 lb) finished 4th in their weight classes.

“The boys accomplished this feat, performing well across the board, with only a few minor technique flaws, defense gaps and match management issues,” Thompson said. “All in all, there were more positives than negatives and the exposed flaws give us purpose for instruction in part two of our 2020-2021 season.”