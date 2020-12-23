Lady Thunderbirds of Pratt win big over Kinsley

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline Lady T-birds of Pratt played their first of three games last week on Tuesday, December 15, earning a win against the Kinsley Lady Coyotes, 50-38.

By the end of the first quarter, Skyline had jumped out to an early 12-5 lead. SHS would go on to outscore KHS in the second quarter as well, holding a 26-18 lead at the halftime break.

The Lady Thunderbirds’ offense continued to roll in the third quarter, putting up another 15 points while their defensive efforts held the Lady Coyotes to just six points.

In the final eight minutes of play, Kinsley outscored the Lady T-Birds by 5 but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit the offensive and defensive efforts of Skyline had created.

The Lady T-birds found themselves on the winning side of a 50-38 game.

The Lady T-birds played their second game of the week and the final game of 2020 against the South Central Lady Timberwolves, losing 24-41.

The game was close after the first quarter with Skyline holding on to a slim 7-6 lead.

In the second period, the Thunderbirds were outscored by two and the score was Skyline 16, SCHS 17 going into the half. The offense for the Lady T-birds fell stagnant over the last two-quarters of play, scoring just eight points in the final 16 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, South Central’s offense surged, putting 24 points on the board to seal their victory, 41-24 over Skyline.

Skyline’s third game of the week and second in two days was against Larned, losing 33-34. The Lady T-Birds struggled in the first half and saw themselves down late in the game.

Skyline worked hard to cut the early deficit to get within two points with two minutes left in the game. Despite a valiant effort and two 3-point shots in the waning seconds of the game, the Lady T-birds fell just short of the victory, losing 33-34 to the Lady Indians of Larned.

The Skyline basketball teams are on break until January 5, when they take on Lyons for their first game of 2021.