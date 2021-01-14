Cheerleading, wrestling and football to propel three Pratt athletes forward

Despite 2020 being a year full of uncertainty for many, some Pratt High senior athletes have secured their next steps. Kasandra Heredia is one of these seniors, having recently signed to Coffeyville Community College to continue her cheerleading career. Heredia said that Coffeyville reached out about their cheerleading program. Soon, they scheduled a time and invited Heredia to participate in one of the team’s practices. After the practice, Heredia tried out for the team, virtually, and was quickly offered a scholarship.

“I knew Coffeyville had a great program and I knew that I wanted to be apart of something big,” Heredia said. “Cheerleading is a sport that you can continually succeed and get better at. The atmosphere in cheerleading with all the teammates is different than in any other sport.”

While cheering for the Red Ravens, Heredia plans to get her Associate’s in sociology/ social work. After that, she will attend Western Illinois University to continue her education for a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration.

Other PHS senior athletes that have signed to colleges to continue their athletic careers and feed their academic ones so far include Devon Weber and Brycen Burkholder.

Weber, a two-time wrestling state champion, is heading to Fort Hays State University to wrestle for the Tigers.

Burkholder has signed to play football for the Ottawa University Braves thi.