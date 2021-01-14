Greenbacks continue to compete well on the wrestling mats

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School Wrestling squad travelled to Dodge City last Saturday to face some challenging opponents. Both the girls and boys teams saw successes and struggles. On the girls side, the Lady Greenbacks finished the day with four champions, two 4th place finishes, one 3rd, and one 5th.

Head Coach Tate Thompson said that first place finishers included Devyn Geyer (fr) 109, Jadyn Thompson (soph) 116, and Livia Swift (jr) 143. These ladies are all currently undefeated this season, their records being 9-0, 11-0, and 11-0, respectively.

“We are pleased with their efforts, but it is back to the grind on Monday,” Thompson said. “We will start focusing on the mental aspect of their wrestling from here on out and the physical focus will shrink to a few move sets from here on out. The potential is there, but there is work to be done.”

On the boys side, the team faced opponents from very large, ranked schools like Manhattan, Emporia, and Garden City. It was a day of dual tournaments.

As a team, the Greenbacks won 43-30 against the Garden City Buffaloes, 40-35 against Manhattan, and 56-17 over Emporia, and 64-15 over Great Bend. The only team loss that day was to the Dodge City Red Demons, 54-15.

Thompson said the highlight of the tournament was Devon Weber winning in a 5-0 decision over the 6A #2 ranked Ismael Ramirez.

“For a little school in a big pond, the Greenbacks fared well with a 4-1 record against tough competition on a day when not many teams took us seriously,” Thompson said. “We came together, did our best, wrestled with a team mindset and had an unforgettable day.”

The Greenbacks wrestled next at Clearwater on Saturday.