Ballard has a big night, leading KCHS Mavericks with 31 points against Spearville

Hannah Brown/Kiowa County Signal

Kiowa County Signal

The Kiowa County Mavericks took on the Spearville Lancers on Monday, January 11.

The game was originally scheduled to be played before Christmas break, but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Mavericks won the rescheduled contest 76-55 behind a big night from Kiowa County senior Luke Ballard, who scored 31 points and had six assists.

“Luke's best game happened within the offense and he knows that the guys created for him and he did the same for them,” said head coach Matt Hoffman.

Coach Hoffman said he thinks anything is possible any night the Mavs take the court in terms of a player having a big night. In this instance, Ballard was the hot hand in a game full of team effort. He shot 66% (8/12) from the three point line and went 11/20 overall, scoring 31 points and dishing out six assists. Ballard is a senior and is part of the first class that Coach Hoffman has had all four years of high school.

“Luke's class is my first 4 year group. His role has changed every year and it's been fun to see him grow as a player.” said coach Hoffman. “The dude is a hustler. Works his tail off on the floor to the point of exhaustion.”

Ballard flies around the court like coach Hoffman said, and that shows up on the stat sheet as well with 48 deflections/steals for the season.

Ballard is one of two seniors who really lead the pack for KCHS. In December Ballard was named to the Keedy Classic All Tournament Team for his play.

Additional leadership for this year’s KCHS boys basketball team is provided by senior James Brack. They are taking the season on one game at a time and playing with a brand new varsity squad because most of the team had very little varsity time last year.

The Mavericks are back in action on Tuesday, January 19 when they take on SPIAA league opponent Bucklin.