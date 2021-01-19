Pratt Lady Greenbacks defeat Larned in Friday basketball game

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Lady Greenbacks tasted victory last Friday night against the Larned Indians. After a rough streak in the season, the Lady Greenbacks came back to beat the Indians 52-23. Head Coach Dustin Hildebrand said that the team got down in points very early on in the game, behind 7-2. However, the girls got going offensively and had a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Freshman Corinne Donnenwerth led the Lady Greenbacks in scoring with 13 points, and going 3/3 from the three-point range. Sophomore Gabby Gatlin also knocked down several three-pointers, ending the game with 10 points herself. After that, three players each scored 7 points, and it was a well balanced game in terms of everyone being able to knock down shots.

“It was good to see her (Donnenwerth) knock down shots,” Hildebrand said. “She had been struggling a bit but her, along with several girls, have been getting in extra shots after practice and it showed for us during the game. We shot 50% (our highest of the season) and 43% from 3’s as a team. I was glad to see the energy and it was good to see us shoot well. It was good to see the work that several girls who have been staying after practice to get in extra shooting practice pay off in the game.”

The Lady Greenbacks play next in the Hoisington Tournament this week.

Currently, parents are still the only spectators allowed at the games.