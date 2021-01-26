Greenbacks take first at Clearwater Wrestling Tournament

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

With postseason quickly approaching, Pratt High School wrestling teams are busy getting ready as they finish out regular season competitions.

The Greenback boys competed at the Clearwater Tournament last weekend and came home with first place. The win was close, with Mulvane only 32 points behind the Greenbacks. The wrestlers ended the day with two champions, eight runners-up, and two third-place finishers.

Head Coach Tate Thompson said he was proud of the continued success of the team.

“The Greenbacks did many things well and came home with many minor adjustments to make in match management, strategy and focus areas for both offense and defense, which is a good thing,” Thompson said. “Any time we can learn now in order to perform better by post season, that is the point of going through our schedule and our kids were very receptive to what needs to be done moving forward.”

At Clearwater, Pratt’s Maddox Riffey 106 lb. (fr), and Zachary Lamatsch 160 lb. (sr) ended up in third place at the tournament. Runner-up placers were Dalton Weber 113 lb. (jr), Kaiser Pelland 132 lb. (sr), Keishaune Thompson 138 lb. (jr), Ke’Rel Thompson 145 lb. (soph), Hogan Thompson 152 lb. (sr), Iziah Cook 182 lb. (sr), Easton Rector 220 lb. (soph), and Jesus Ornelas 285 lb. (jr). Champions for the day were Devon Weber 126 lb. (sr) and Bryce Winsor 170 lb. (sr).