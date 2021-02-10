Pratt qualifies plethora of top wrestlers for post-season tournaments

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Last week, the Pratt High School girls and boys wrestlers competed at their District wrestling competition. The Lady Greenbacks won their tournament division with six champions and one runner-up, while the boys took second behind a flurry of top performances.

Head Coach Tate Thompson said that, in the girls division, Jadyn Thompson (so.) was unfortunately beaten by a wrestler she was previously victorious over, and so they will be focused on returning her to the top of her weight class.

Results were as follows: Winning their weight classes, Lilly Herrman 101 lb, Payton Woody 126 lb, Emmaline Primrose 132 lb, Gloria Smith 138 lb, Livia Swift 143 lb, and Keimarla Thompson 155 lb. Runner-up was Jadyn Thompson 115 lb.

“The girls were perfect on the day with all girls competing, moving on to regionals,” Thompson said. “Keimarla Thompson had a big day beating the #4 and #5 state ranked girls to win her bracket! The girls know our goals and they are doing their best to get there.”

Not only was the team named District Champions, but Livia Swift (sr) was named District Wrestler of the Year, and Coach Thompson was named District Coach of the Year.

The next step for the Lady Greenbacks is Regionals, where they will battle it out and hopefully all qualify for the state championship.

In the boys wrestling division, Pratt qualified 11 wrestlers for regional competition.

District placers for the Greenbacks were Riffey-3rd, Dalton Weber-1st, Melhorn-4th, Devin Weber-2nd, Pelland-1st, Keishaune Thompson-1st, Ke’Rel Thompson-2nd, Hogan Thompson-2nd, Winsor-2nd, Cook-1st, Van Scoyoc-1st.

The Pratt boys wrestling team finished second in their home District Tournament on February 6 with 217 points, only 5.5 points behind the champion team Andale.