Lady Thunderbirds embrace their roles, find success on the hardwood

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

Following a 54-27 win over Burton last Friday, the Skyline girls basketball team is currently 8-6, which is quite the turn around from last year’s 4-17 record. Head Coach Morgan Ballard said this season’s success could be due to each player embracing their roles.

“We have so many people owning their roles right now, and doing a great job staying within themselves, trusting their teammates to do their jobs,” said Ballard.

Each of Skylines eight wins so far have been important to the Lady T-Birds. Each game that comes next becomes the most important one and Skyline works to make the postseason, Ballard said.

In four of the contests the Lady Thunderbirds have lost, coach Ballard said he felt that his players hurt themselves more than their opponents did.

“In four of the games we’ve lost, it has been self inflicted mistakes, and we feel like we have worked hard to lessen those errors,” said Ballard.

The other two losses, came from teams which were on a whole other level of play, Ballard said. But the Lady T-Birds aren’t far from being on that same level of competition if they continue on the same trajectory.

“If we can continue to work together and use our strengths as players, we will be right there with those other teams,” Ballard said.

The Lady Thunderbirds have five games before sub-state play is slated to start. Coach Ballard said he thinks that if his players can increase their physical and mental effort on defense, they will have a shot to be in the championship game for sub-state.

Skyline plays three consecutive away games next on their schedule: February 9 at Attica, February 12 at Cunningham, and February 16 at Norwich.

The Lady T-Birds will honor their seniors on February 19 during their final home game of the year against Central Christian.

They conclude regular season play at South Barber on February 23 followed by sub-state games which start on February 25.