Skyline senior boys provide stable leadership for Thunderbird basketball team this year

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline Thunderbirds basketball team is off to a 9-4 start to their season and their success so far can be attributed in part to their senior class, according to head coach Hagen Turner.

“My group of seniors are pretty special,” Turner said. “Most of them were three- year junior varsity guys that saw limited if any varsity minutes last year but from day one this summer you couldn’t tell that with their intensity in practice and their competitiveness in games.”

Turner said this group of young athletes has grown up together on and off the court, but they hadn’t been able to find their chemistry on the court until this year. As the chemistry grows with more court time, so does their confidence, he said.

As a group, their defense is their best statistic, according to Coach Turner. The senior-led Thunderbirds are allowing just 44 points a game so far this year.

“They play great defense and get others around them to do the same,” said Turner.

Seniors Eliazar Carrasco and Aden Temanson are working hard to protect the rim and are always in the running for leading rebounder awards, Turner said.

Their hustle doesn’t stop in games though, and that is the best thing his seniors bring to the program that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

“The hustle this group brings to practice as well as a resilient attitude is the best thing they bring to the table for our team,” said Turner.

Even though these seniors are nearing the end of their high school careers, they have set the standards for their program and laid the foundation for classes to come.

Turner said he believes this team could go deep into the postseason.

“I think we can finish with the HOPL championship as well as make a run at sub-state as well,” said Turner.

The Thunderbird boys team did not compete against Burton on Friday, February 5 for unknown reasons, but they traveled to Cunningham on February 12.

Skyline boys brought home a non-conference 64-41 win over Cunningham from that contest. Cunningham ranked 4th in the Heart of the Plains league is now 4-13.

The Thunderbirds played Tuesday, February 16 against the 11-3 Eagles of Norwich High School, then hosted Central Christian for their final home-game of the season, also senior night, on Friday, February 15.