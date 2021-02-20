Lady Greenbacks defeat Kingman Eagles in hard-fought contest, 51-44

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School Lady Greenback basketball team played against the Kingman Eagles last week. Pratt was victorious, bringing in 51 points to the Lady Eagles’ 44.

This was not an easy win for the Greenbacks. They had a 15-point lead by the third quarter, but Kingman picked up their game defensively and was able to come within five points before the final buzzer.

Head Coach Dustin Hildebrand said that when the Lady Eagles got more aggressive defensively, the Lady Greenbacks tightened up and got timid, resulting in turnovers. But, the team held it together and finished the game with the hard-earned win.

High scorers in the game for Pratt were Gabby Gatlin (so) with 20 points, and Lexi Walker (jr) with 15.

“The last few games our rebounding hasn’t been as good and that has hurt us,” Hildebrand said. “So that is a focus as we finish this last stretch of the season. We also have to learn how to play with a lead at the end and not get tight and let them come back. We let one mistake turn into several and have to find a way as a team to settle down and regroup and play our game no matter the circumstances.”