Indoor trackster Zach McPhee, Pratt Community College, qualifies for nationals in four events

PITTSBURG, Kan.- The weather may have turned in record lows outside, but the Beavers certainly brought the heat inside the Robert W. Plaster Center on Pittsburg State's campus last week for indoor track competition.

Pratt's long-distance specialist Zach McPhee finished second in the mile-run, timing out at 4:22.67, but his work in the 1000-meter dash earned him a national qualifying spot after clocking in at 2:34.43, good for a fourth-place finish. McPhee is now qualified in four events for the NJCAA national Championships, including the mile-run, 3000-meter dash, 5000-meter dash and now the 1000-meter dash.

Pratt's lone high-jumper, Greg Curry again broke ground a new personal best, reaching 1.95 meters for a third-place finish. Lamont Hill placed ninth in the triple-jump with a distance of 12.37-meters.

Already nationally qualified in the 60-meter hurdles, Marvin-Jean Francois managed a second-place finish in the event, crossing the finish line at 8.28. Kashawn Baptiste put together a personal record in the 60-meter dash, timing out at 6.89 seconds in his preliminary heat. Baptiste eventually finished fifth-overall in the finals run, narrowly missing his preliminary mark with a 6.90-second finish. He also finished eight in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.99 seconds. Mark Emilien also competed in the 400-meter dash, as he finished fifth just ahead of Baptiste with a time of 49.93 seconds.

Three Beavers ran in the men's portion of the 200-meter dash, where Rosean Young (22.89), Sameer Mateen (23.17) and Devvion Mitchell (23.74) finished 19th, 22nd and 26th, respectively. Uwimana Rukundo, another long-distance runner for Pratt, placed ninth in the 1000-meter dash, as well as 16th in the 800-meter dash.

On the women's side, Dalajah Long placed third in the final round of the 60-meter hurdles, clocking out at 11.09 seconds. Jameka Chisholm and Emauri Heads each qualified for the 200-meter fash finals, finishing ninth and 21st, respectively. Chisholm timed out at 26.06 seconds, with Heads finishing with a time of 29.42 seconds. Maya Angela-Miller placed ninth in the 400-meter dash, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:03.95.

The Beavers took part in the KJCCC/Region VI Championships, held February 20-21 in Pittsburg.