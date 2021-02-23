Greenback wrestlers qualify 5 girls, 6 boys for state competition

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Last week, Pratt High School girls and boys wrestling teams competed in their respective sub-state tournaments. The girls won their qualifying tournament at Ellis County, the boys went to McPherson and qualified 6 of 10 for the state championship tourney.

In addition to winning sub-state wrestling, Pratt head coach Tate Thompson was named Sub-State Coach of the Year. His state qualifiers for 2021 are Lilly Herrman, 101 lb (so), Jadyn Thompson 115 lb (so), Payton Woody, 126 lb (sr), Livia Swift, 143 lb (jr), and Kemarla Thompson, 155 lb (fr).

“The girls experienced some upsets and handled adversity well by refocusing and finishing strong, overall,” Thompson said. “We have one more week to get back to simple details of our offensive and defensive output, calming ourselves during big moments and executing what each wrestler is best at, individually. The girls’ team, as a whole wrestled well together, supported each other, built each other up and once again came away with a team title! Our focus now is on bringing our best performance for state with the same mindset, focus and team attitude.”

For the boys, 6 qualified for state from Pratt. They are Dalton Weber 113 lb (jr), Devon Weber, 126 lb (sr), Kaiser Pelland, 132 lb (sr), Keishaune Thompson, 132 lb (jr), Bryce Winsor, 170 lb (sr), and Iziah Cook, 182 lb (sr).

Senior Greenback Hogan Thompson, sustained a knee injury mid-match, which eliminated him from a state berth. Head Coach Thompson said that this year, it was harder to qualify for state, since brackets were narrowed down to the top 8 in the state, instead of top 16 as in years past.

“The boys looked really good overall, winning several clutch matches and losing a few that they learned from and did not lose faith, which is key in the postseason,” Thompson said. “Losing Hogan to injury was a blow to the team score, but the boys persevered and will still take 6 to state, which is a good accomplishment in any year, but especially when the field is narrowed down. The boys look to finish strong and bring home their best results this Saturday in Salina.”

PHS Activities Director David Swank said that The PHS Girls will wrestle on Friday, February 26 and the PHS Boys on Saturday, February 27 both in Salina at the Tony Evans Pizza Events Center.

Both teams will leave the afternoon before and the send-off time and location will be announced when available. Both days the competition starts at 12 noon.

Both tournaments will be streamed on the NFHS Network, using Track Casting features from TrackWrestling. This will be the only streaming service allowed by KSHSAA.

“PHS parents of wrestling athletes qualifying for state competition have the opportunity to get up to SIX state spectator vouchers from the PHS office,” Swank said. “Unfortunately, we do not have any ticket vouchers for the general public.”

Standings will be updated on the Greenback Athletics Facebook page.