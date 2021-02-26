Records are falling as Barclay College women storm the basketball courts to #3 in nation

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

The Barclay College Lady Bears Basketball team has made quite the turn around this season, accumulating 15 wins with just four losses, a regular season conference championship, a conference tournament runner-up, and national attention. They are now ranked #3 team in the nation in the NCCAA power rankings and #5 in the national coaches poll.

“We are excited about this season and what has been accomplished,” said head coach Scott Post. “We haven't played as many games, due to COVID-19 and the pandemice, but we already tied the college record for the most wins in a season.”

Two of the Bears’ four losses came against NAIA schools which have much higher enrollment and more recruiting resources.

In previous seasons the Lady Bears have struggled to be successful, winning 26 games since 2016-17. Coach Post, who is in his first year at the helm for Barclay, believes there are two main changes that have occurred to get the program back on track. He said his team is believing in their abilities, and there has been a huge emphasis on recruiting.

“We needed more athletes,” said Post. “We are making that effort to bring in more and get the secret out that Barclay is a great place to be and we can win here while representing Christianity.”

Barclay College recently competed in the Midwest Christian College Conference Tournament, where they took second place. BC was the MCCC regular season champion for the first time in school history. Three student-athletes received postseason accolades. They are freshman Kayleigh Mannering, who received first team all-conference; freshman Darian Carr and sophomore Jamia Jackson, both of whom were named second team all-conference.

“For the future we want to continue good recruiting and bring in kids that really want to be at Barclay while also being a part of a championship program,” said Post. “We truly are trying to put our women's basketball program on the map.”

Post has been on the BC coaching staff for two years, working as an assistant last year before taking over this year. He previously coached at Wilbur Middle School in Wichita for five years, Maize High School for three years, and most recently he spent seven years at Northeast High School in Arma, Kansas.

He currently also serves as the director of recruiting for Barclay College.

BC, located in Haviland, is a four year private college offering a wide variety of majors including ministry degrees, education, psychology, and soon, nursing. For more information about Barclay College, visit their website at barclaycollege.edu.