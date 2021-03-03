Weber second, Pratt High School boys take tenth at state wrestling

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School boys wrestling team competed in the KSHSAA State Championships in Salina last weekend, taking 10th as a team. Of the six wrestlers that qualified for state, four grappled into top five placements and earned team points. As a team, the Greenbacks received 10th place out of 36 teams.

Dalton Weber, (jr) 113 lb, finished the season with a 5th place medal and a season record of 29-7. Kaiser Pelland, (sr) 132 lb, also took home a 5th place medal, ending his season with a 32-11 record, and high school career record of 115-11. Bryce Winsor, (sr) 170 lb, also battled it out for a 5th place finish in his weight class, ending his season with a record of 26-21, and a high school career record of 63-59.

“The boys did not disappoint as every match was filled with hope, drama and emotion,” Thompson said. “The goal is to always finish in the top 10 and move up as individuals move up.”

The last wrestler to medal was Devon Weber (sr) 126 lb, a two-time state champion. Weber was not able to secure a third consecutive state title, finishing second in his class. Weber’s day was filled with matches against other state champions, making it a very competitive weight class. Coach Tate Thompson said that in Weber’s final, he rematched with the only wrestler to defeat him this year, Hector Serratos of Andale, in an extremely close 3-1 decision. Weber ends his season with a record of 37-5 and an impressive prep career record of 147-22.

“With all of the things that went on this year, COVID-19, injuries, four weeks of post season and on and on, the boys finished with moxie and once again made us all proud as ending any season with four medalists, one being a finalist would be a great year, but they did it when others thought they could not,” Thompson said. “The tradition is alive and will continue the next years without this solid core of seniors who will be missed.”