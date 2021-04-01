Spring Sports Preview: PHS track and field ready for a progressive season

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Greenback track and field teams are gearing up to open their spring season this Thursday at Andale. This year, there are 60 total athletes on the girls and boys teams, making it the largest PHS track and field team in the eight years that Head Coach Derek Liggett has been at Pratt.

Since the Greenbacks didn’t have a season last spring, Liggett said that he and the other coaches will get to learn a lot about the team and students on it as the season progresses. He said that this season will be a process of figuring out what events suit which kids the best, especially for underclassmen or new athletes.

Despite the large and new team, there are several girls to watch out for this season, Liggett said. Sian Helfrich (sr) is a returning State Champion from 2019 in the 300m hurdles. Helfrich also finished in the top 5 at state in the 200m dash twice in her high school career.

Addie Hoeme (jr) was a state medalist in the long distance races her freshman year.

“We seem to have a solid core of girl athletes out this year,” Liggett said. “I think we will be competitive in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays as well as scoring in the field events.”

On the boys side, Liggett said it will be interesting to see who stands out this season. Since the athletes who are now upperclassmen were freshmen and sophomores the last time they had a full season, there will definitely be a lot of progression to be seen.

“I think we have a good group of senior boys who have been working really hard in practice and will be competitive as a team,” Liggett said. “I'm excited for our relays and also think we will have a couple boys really stand out in some individual events as well as the season progresses.”

Also this year, the Greenbacks will host a home track meet on April 8 at the new PCC Track and Field Community Complex that sits just East of Green Sports Complex. This will be the first high school track and field competition held in Pratt for 20 years.