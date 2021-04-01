Spring Sports Preview: PHS softball ready to draw on deep talent

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Lady Greenback Softball team kicked off their spring 2021 season last Friday in a doubleheader against Kingman. The Lady Greenbacks are now 1-1, having lost the first game 8-9 against the Lady Eagles and winning the second game 10-4.

Greenbacks head coach Mike Forshee said that he thought the first game slipped away from them since the Lady Greenbacks had an 8-4 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning. However, in the second game, the Greenbacks got it into gear and came back from a 3-0 deficit after the 4th inning. By the 7th, both teams were tied 3-3, and by the top of the 9th, they had scored 7 more points.

This season, the team has a lot of talent to draw upon, including that of six returning seniors. Forshee also said that there are eight freshmen, most of which have prior softball experience.

Forshee said that the team has a lot of experience returning back from the unexpectedly short season that unfortunately was 2020. Some players to watch this season include: Kami Theis (sr) and Gabby Gatlin (soph) in the positions of pitcher and second base, Payton Woody (sr) in the position of outfielder, Brooklyn Humble (sr) at third base, Erin Jackson (sr) as shortstop and pitcher, Lexi Walker (jr) in the position of catcher, and Livia Swift (jr) and Marleigh Bates (soph) in the positions of first base and catchers.

With many experienced veterans and talented underclassmen, Forshee said that the depth of the team will be one of their biggest strengths. He said that the competition for a certain position is high every day at practice, which is a good thing as players can be moved around quite fluidly. Forshee also said he loves the attitude of the team this year, saying practices have been very upbeat and fun, and that everyone is just happy to be back in the “dirt” and playing softball.

“A lot of great things are happening with Lady Greenback softball,” Forshee said. “A new season (it's difficult to explain how good it feels to be practicing/playing again), new turf on all the fields at the complex, our 2021 Lady Greenback Youth Softball Camp beginning April 14, and the opportunity to compete and represent the Pratt community. A time to be very thankful.”

The Greenbacks hosted Larned on Tuesday, March 30 for their home opener.