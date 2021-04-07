Skyline track and field athletes ready for spring meets

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

After losing the entire 2020 season to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Skyline Thunderbirds track team is ready to take on this season under head coach Andrew Nation. Nation is in his 4th year at the helm and will once again be assisted by Mike Neifert.

The T-Birds roster is a good balance of veterans and new faces, led by Jackson Wallace, a senior distance runner who has been a state qualifier each year of his career.

Jesus Casas, a junior, qualified as a sprinter in his freshman season, his only year due to COVID-19.

Other important pieces of the puzzle are seniors Cassidy Spease, sprinter, Ethan Hasket, hurdler, and junior Isaac Allphin, sprinter.

Several upperclassmen are joining the ranks this year as newcomers, including senior Keagan Davidson, jumper, Owen Jones, a junior thrower, Leo Egging, a junior sprinter, and senior thrower Hunter Egging.

Underclassmen whom Coach Nation will look to as potential point-scorers this year include sophomore sprinters Kendrick Little and Canon Lauffer, along with freshman Bryan Tucker (distance) and Kealy Hammond (sprinter).

The T-Birds kicked off their season on April 1 at the Kinsley Invitational.

The Lady T-birds placed 6th and the boys finished in 2nd place.