Spring Sports Preview: 10 PHS golfers eye competive season on the greens

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School boys golf team looks strong this spring with a total of 10 players out this year. The team began their season this past week at Crazy Horse, hosted by Nickerson. This tournament is always the first of the season, for both girls and boys golf. This season, there are seven juniors, two sophomores, and one freshman on the team.

While the team does lack in senior athletes, that doesn’t mean they lack skill. Head Coach Jason May said that the team has been putting in the work at practice on the putting green and driving range and is ready to begin their season, which consists of eight regular-season tournaments, and regionals, which is currently scheduled to be at McPherson. Zachary Vandervoort (jr) leads the team in the position of player 1. Vandervoort is a returning state placer his freshman year.

Other varsity golfers are juniors Cooper Greiner, Tyler Reimer, Karter Hoeme, Brock Hudson, Hunter Teasley, and Dalton Weber. JV golfers include sophomores Colby Gordon and Rylen Cota, and freshman Trace Mehlhorn.

On the plus side, this sport should have no spectator limitations, unlike fall and winter sports. However, masks will be required at meets when in the clubhouse. Make sure to stay up to date with all USD 382 COVID-19 sports news on their Facebook page and website.