Greenback golfers outplaying opponents as spring season evolves

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt High School golf team members have been hard at work and busy at tournaments this spring.

On April 5, the Greenbacks opened up the season at the Crazy Horse golf club hosted by Nickerson.

The Varsity team consisted of all juniors. Zachary Vandervoort took 1st place and outplayed the rest of the field by 10 strokes shooting an even par 72. Cooper Greiner was another Greenback medalist coming in 5th with a score of 90. Pratt High School finished in 2nd as a team with contributions by teammates Karter Hoeme, Brock Hudson, Hunter Teasley, and Dalton Weber.

Next up the Greenbacks traveled to Chaparral on a very windy afternoon on April 6. Vandervoort again outshot the rest of the golfers on the course by 6 strokes and ended with a final score of 78. Greiner was right behind him in 2nd with an 84. Hoeme also brought home a 5th place medal with a score of 94. Tyler Reimer tied for the 10th place medal but lost it in a tiebreaker. This time the Greenbacks brought home theoverall team title outshooting second place Mulvane by 41 strokes.

On April 8, the boys traveled to Coldwater for the 20-hole South Central meet. Vandervoort once again led the way, outshooting the field by 14 strokes this time to take the top medal. He had a onal score of 74, which was 4 under par.

Greiner tied for 3rd with a 91, and Reimer tied for 7th with a 99 for Pratt. Hudson, Hoeme and Weber also helped Greenbacks win the team title by 29 strokes over second place South Central.

In JV action Teasley and Weber were able to medal at their first tournament finishing in 3rd and 7th place, respectively, at Chaparral on April 6.

Trace Mehlhorn (fr) led the JV at the South Central tournament missing a medal by only 1 stroke. Teasley outplayed the field by 5 strokes to bring home the gold medal by shooting a 45 at the Medicine Lodge meet.

The varsity team played in a cold tournament at Larned on Tuesday, April 20. They then go to Russel on April 29 and take on Wedgewood May 4 before hosting their own home tournament May 10 in Pratt.