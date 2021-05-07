Pratt tennis team gains three titles in recent competitions

Jennifer Stultz
Pratt Tribune
Pratt High School tennis player Rafe Donnenwerth serves as his doubles partner MIcah Tatro readies for the return.

Pratt High School tennis players are advancing through a competitive season, finding that they can ‘mix it up’ with the best of the best and come out on top.

“This was a busy week,” said head coach Tate Thompson. “The boys won their third tournament of the year in Larned on Tuesday. After a rain delay, and a very late night we had #1 singles Rafe Donnenwerth in first place, #2 singles Micah Tatro in first, #1 doubles Hogan Thompson/Keishaune Thompson in second, and #2 doubles Nolan Gordon/Michael Dishman with second. The team won their 3rd tournament of the year at Larned.”

On Thursday, April 30, the Pratt Greenbacks played at home. With oneplayer short, Coach Thompson mixed up the doubles teams a bit and found he had a highly competitive duo in Rafe Donnenwerth and Micah Tatro. In their first competition as a team, Donnenwerth and Tatro went  4-0 in #1 doubles, beating some very strong teams to take first place on their home court.

In #2 doubles, Dishman/Nolan Gordon placed third and Keishaune Thompson took fourth in his first singles experience at #2 singles. 

The Greenbacks placed 3rd as a team, reflected their loss of aplayer for the home meet, which affected the overall team score, but still had a great day, according to Thompson.

On Friday at Hillsboro, with four private schools competing in the mix, Pratt   finished 4th behind Wichita Collegiate, Wichita Trinity  and Hesston. In #1 singles, Donnenwerth  placed third, in #2 singles Tatro was second, the #1 doubles team of Hogan and Keishaune Thompson were fourth and #2 doubles Gordon and Dishman were 5th. 

“Our team has performed very well all season and we have been in the mix at the top of each tournament with three team championships on the season,” Coach Thompson said. 

Pratt High School tennis players enjoy good humor with a competitor last week at the Walter Blake Tennis Courts in Pratt.
Nolan Gordan serves up play on Thursday in Pratt.
Greenback Micah Tatro returns a point during doubles competition with a new partner, Rafe Donnenwerth - a pairing that proved highly competitive as they went 4-0 for the day in Pratt.