High school track athletes top personal best records as spring season progresses

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

As school begins to slow down and classes draw to a close, the Pratt Greenback Track and Field team is full steam ahead as they prepare for the ‘Big Three’ (CKL League, Regionals, and State) postseason meets. Within the last week, the Greenbacks have attended three different meets. Head Coach Derek Liggett said that a group of athletes went to Larned on Monday and then on Thursday some travelled to Medicine Lodge and others to McPherson.

Amongst the many talented athletes, Liggett noted several who have set new personal bests and have progressed well throughout the season. On the Field side, Lucas Baker (sr), Jadyn Thompson (soph), Mason Melcher (jr), and Drake VanScoyoc (jr) have each set new personal best. Baker cleared 11’0 in the pole vault at McPherson, and Thompson cleared 8’6 in the pole vault at Medicine Lodge. Melcher set a huge personal best in the discus with a throw of 136’. VanScoyoc set new bests in all three throwing events last week.

On the Track, Daisy Herrman (jr) has dropped her 400 time down for three straight meets and set a new personal best in the 100 of 13.19 seconds. Sian Helfrich (sr), a State Champion her sophomore year in the 300 hurdles, continues to run consistent races and is currently sitting with the second-best time in all of 4A this season.

“I've been really happy with our kids’ work ethic and focus this year,” Liggett said.“After losing track last spring most of these kids have never run 'varsity' track before, but they've been a fantastic group of kids to work with. We have some really good senior leadership on both the boys and girls sides that we are going to miss next year. I'm hoping our seniors can put together a really solid four weeks to end the season on a great note.”

The Greenbacks run, jump, and throw next at Lyons on Tuesday, May 4, and again at Goddard on Friday, May 7, at which there will be some tough competition, and be one of the hardest meets of the year.