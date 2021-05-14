Pratt High School baseball: Teamwork is their biggest strength

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School baseball team is gearing up for post-season action after winning the 2021 CKL Championship earlier this week. This is the first league baseball championship for the Greenbacks in 8 years. Pratt High School is the #1 seed in the 4A West and will host Regionals next Tuesday at Green Sports Complex.

In other recent competition, the team had two wins in their doubleheader against Hillsboro last Friday, winning 12-2 in 6 innings, and 3-1. It was also senior night, and six seniors were recognized. They include Elizabeth Adame (manager), Kylee Hopkins (manager), Kaiser Pelland (outfield) Jacob Deda (pitcher), Beau Gilpin (outfield), and Iziah Cook (catcher).

Head Coach Ron Hill said that the Greenback’s biggest strength is their outstanding teamwork and brotherhood bond. Hill said that they have played together for many years, in and before high school. As a team, they are strong defenders and pitchers. Throughout the season, the team has improved its ball-hitting compared to the beginning of the season and past years. Hill said that they focus on the process, not the outcome.

“These boys are just fun to be around,” Hill said. “They have overcome a lot of adversity through these last few years and have really come together. I’m happy for them, they have put in the time and effort and they deserve the successes that they are seeing.”

The Greenbacks played against the Halstead Dragons at Halstead on Tuesday, May 11. They will begin the journey to state in substate action on May 18.