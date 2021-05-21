Weber, Helfrich earn gold, lead the Greenbacks at CKL meet

Mark Schnable

Pratt Tribune

HALSTEAD — The Pratt High School track teams each claimed a first-place medal Thursday at the Central Kansas League Championships at Halstead.

The Pratt girls and boys each took sixth place in the team standings.

The Smoky Valley girls topped the girls field with 125 points, followed by Hesston at 78 and Hoisington at 73.

The Pratt girls finished with 47 points.

The Hesston boys won the meet with 100 points, followed by Halstead at 85 and Hoisington at 75.

The Greenback boys finished with 55 points.

Devon Weber won the boys’ javelin at 170-11.

Sian Helfrich won the girls’ 300-meter low hurdles with a meet record of 45.32.

Pratt competes in the Class 4A regionals at 3:30 p.m. May 21 in Beloit.

