Pratt sends softball team off to state with a community rally

Community members, students, family and friends of the 2021 Pratt High School softball team gathered for a supportive state tournament send-off Friday morning at the front of Pratt High School.

The 4A State Softball Tournament was delayed from play on Thursday after 2.5" of rain hit Salina which resulted in poor field conditions.

The Lady Greenbacks were scheduled to play their first game on Friday at 4 p.m. in Salina, taking on Clay Center. There was no livestream service provided for the May 28 games; but the Game Changer app was suggested for download and the KSHSAA provided live scoring.