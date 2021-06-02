Pratt golfers take sixth at state tournament in Dodge City

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School golf team ended their season on a good note after a very competitive two-day State Championship tournament in Dodge City. Pratt golfers played a whopping 36 holes total, 18 on each day. Head Coach Jason May said that there were 12 teams vying for the top six placings in order to qualify for the next day’s play.

The Greenbacks were able to squeeze into the sixth place spot by beating Buhler by only two strokes. May said that Buhler had recently beat Pratt by 24 strokes at regionals, only a week prior.

The Greenbacks who made a team placing possible included Zach Vandervoort, Brock Hudson, Cooper Greiner, and Tyler Reimer, all of whom are juniors. May said that all the golfers played their best game in order to secure their well-earned state medals. Hudson played particularly well, making his game more competitive than usual, scoring a 90 and a 91. Individually, Vandervoort took home the 6th place medal. Throughout the season, Vandervoort has won 7 out of the 10 tournaments the Greenbacks played.

Though the 2021 season is over, Coach May said he looked forward to even more accomplishments in the future as his junior players, joined by other up and comers, matured over the summer and come back to compete as seniors next year.