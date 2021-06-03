Skyline sends two qualifiers to state track meet

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline track and field team is wrapping up their season and two T-Birds are headed to state. Cassidy Spease, a senior, has the 2nd fastest 100M dash qualifying time in the state and will compete in that event at state. She placed second at the Regional Meet at Kiowa County with a time of 12.65 seconds. She also competed in the 200M dash and the 400M dash this season. She was the 400M dash HOPL league champion.

Junior Jesus Casas qualified for state in long jump with a first place finish at the regional meet. He jumped 21'6.25", which was his season-best. He also competed in the 200M dash, and just missed qualifying for State in the 100M dash.

Senior Thunderbirds who competed this year include Jackson Wallace, whose best finish came at Hodgeman County and Hoisington Meets. At Hodgeman County, Wallace earned a silver medal in the 800M run and a bronze medal in the 1600M run, along with a 4th place finish at Hoisington in the 3200M run. Keagan Davidson placed 3rd in triple jump at the HOPL League Meet and 4th in long jump, also at HOPL. Ethan Haskett was the HOPL League Champion in the 110M high hurdles and placed 7th at the Regional Meet in the 300M high hurdles.

Other members of the track team this year include Isaac Allphin, Leo Egging, Kendrick Little, Canon Lauffer, Owen Jones, Kealy Hammond, and Bryna Tucker.

Casas and Spease will compete at State Track on Saturday, May 29 at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University.