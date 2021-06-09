Maverick golfers lower scores for successful end to 2021 season

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

The Kiowa County Mavericks golf team wrapped up the season recently, and the four golfers made huge improvements, according to head coach Thomas Derstein.

"The boys showed a tremendous amount of improvement from March to May," said Our returning golfers were able to lower their scores by around 10 strokes, and our new golfers lowered theirs by 20 to 30 strokes."

Senior Parker Stauth and Juniors Bryson Brown, Connor Pore, and Caleb Fulton made up the golf team this season. Although they didn't place as a group all season, Coach Derstein said their best meet was at South Gray, where each athlete shot their best round of the season and the weather was actually good for a meet.

All spring athletes lost their season to COVID-19 last year, but Derstein thinks his golfers missed out on the most.

"The amount of rounds a player needs to get a feel for a game is something that can't be replicated in practice," said Derstein. "Also, the pressure of a golf meet cannot be simulated in a practice round, so not having our 8 meets last year really showed in my opinion."

At the end of the season, Dersteing said his squad worked hard each day to get better and were a fun group to be around.

"I'm proud of what this group accomplished and I'm happy they've chosen to play a sport they can enjoy well into their adult lives," said Derstein.