Pratt youth take part in Tyreek Hill football camp

A group of 14 young football fans and players from Pratt took part in a chance-of-a-lifetime opportunity last weekend to play football with Kansas City Chiefs standout. Hundreds of youth from around the state flocked to the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita on June 4 to take part in a football camp with the NFL’s fastest player, Kansas City Chiefs player Tyreek Hill, for his first football camp in Wichita.

“Just a proud dad,” said Tate Rosenbaum, Pratt, in an interview with KSNW news. “For him [my son] to be able to have this kind of an opportunity to be able to be out here with such a big name, it’ll be pretty cool.”

Prat youth who participated included Gannon Craft, Shay Simon, Archer Deeds, Connor Smiley, Jace Thompson, Taylor Leeper, Nathan Krehbiel, Cade Ligett, August Deeds, Teagan Richardson, Landry Hendrix, Cooper Davidson, Quinton Humble, Caiden Smiley, Blake Blasi, Carter Petz and Jackson Rosenbaum. Local parents who helped out as camp coaches were Jessica Moffitt and Brock Davidson.

This was the first time Hill had ever conducted such a camp and he said he did because, as a kid, it was something he always wanted to do - play football with his idols in the sport.

“I grew up wanting to have a moment like this,” Hill said, with KSW. “I used to idolize Randy Moss and guys like that. Dreaming of going to their camps but for me to be able to be here in this moment is just amazing.”

Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He attended Garden City Community College, Oklahoma State University, and University of West Alabama. With a 40-yard-dash time of 4.29 seconds he is considered one of the fastest NFL players at this time.

