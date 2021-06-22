PCC wrestlers earn undisputed NJCC championship title for a memorable season

PCC Communications Department

Pratt Tribune

History hung in the balance, as the second-ranked Beavers were not only chasing the program’s first-ever undefeated dual record this year, but wins over Colby and Labette also meant Pratt Community College would become conference champions, another first for the program. Let’s just say, mission accomplished.

By first defeating Colby 52-6 and then Labette 36-14 earlier this spring, the Beavers secured a pair of program benchmarks and was a worthy cause for celebration. The Beavers began a late-May evening against Colby, who left five weight classes open to hand the Beavers 30 team points. Though, Coach Kepley’s team won four of the five remaining bouts. Michael Spangler, Juan Urbina, and Bryce Westmoreland all won via pin fall, while Dayton Porsch secured a 11-0 major decision win. Pratt’s lone defeat to the Trojans came under unique circumstances. Due to an injury to his teammate Cayden Atkins, Carsyn Schooler, usually a 141-pounder, wrestled well above his weight class at 174 pounds. He was eventually pinned by Colby’s Austin Hacker in the first period. Against Labette, the 125-pound weight class was the lone open slot for the Cardinal, as Spangler was awarded the win on the open mat. The Beavers then proceeded to win six of the nine matchups of the evening, including pin falls by Jason Henschel, Deston Miller, and Porsch. Jacob Mitchell saw his opponent Cade Wathke unable to continue in the second period, and was awarded the win via injury forfeit. Jacob Beeson was locked in a grinding affair with Traylon Jackson, as Beeson edged out a 4-0 decision win. Urbina was pinned by Donnie Hurd III in the first period at 165 pounds, and Schooler, again wrestling much larger competition, was defeated by 16-1 technical fall. Westmoreland saw his riding time disadvantage become the determining factor in a 8-7 decision loss, though the Beavers did end the night on a high note, as Devon Dawson grabbed a 6-4 decision win at heavyweight.