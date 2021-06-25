Darby Smith earns 10th and 12th places at state track competition

Darby Smith represented the St. John-Hudson Tigers at the 1A Kansas State Track Meet at the end of May, the only Tiger who qualified during Regional competition.

On Saturday, May 29 she ran the 3,200m race and placed 10th with a personal best time of the year - 12:55:24. She also competed in the 1,600m race earning 12th place.

She was accompanied by her coach Trish Wade to the 3-2-1A State Track Meet in Wichita.

Smith was also a third team, All-State basketball player this year and helped lead the St. John Tigers volleyball team to a third place finish at state in 2020. She returns next year as an upperclassman to compete for the St. John Tigers.