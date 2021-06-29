Barclay College adds women's soccer to sport options in Haviland

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

After some deliberation, leadership at Barclay College in Haviland has decided to offering a enhance student life with a new sport in the fall of 2021, women's soccer. The school currently offers men's and women's basketball and cross country, along with women's volleyball and men's soccer.

"I think that the school saw an opportunity to offer something new for the students and a chance for some growth as well," said head coach Brandon Palmer.

According to Palmer, there is already a lot of things happening behind the scenes to be ready for the season. The uniforms have arrived and Palmer says they look good. They will be revealed on social media closer to the start of the season. New training equipment is on its way as well. As for recruiting, that is something Palmer is still working on. He held soccer tryouts on June 12, 2021 for the new team and continues to assemble players.

"I am hoping to have at least 15 girls on the roster," said Palmer. "My goals in the first year are to field a competitive team and surprise people."

Palmer began announcing recruits like Adjany Antonio, who signed with the Barclay Bears to play soccer back in April, and continues to add players to the new team.

Palmer is a former student and soccer athlete at Barclay. Those interested playing soccer and making history with the 2021-2022 women's soccer team at Barclay may reach Palmer at Brandon.Palmer@barclaycollege.edu.

The Barclay Bears are affiliated with the NCCAA and Midwest Christian College Conference. Their first game is September 3, 2021 at Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Missouri.