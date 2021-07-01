Fisher twins offer basketball skills lessons in Pratt

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

Twins Sam and Steve Fisher, 2020 Skyline High School graduates and current PCC student-athletes have found a way create their own jobs this summer in the form of basketball skill development sessions.

Both of the standout basketball players from Pratt have always loved spending time in the gym, so it was natural for them to find a way to turn their favorite pass-time into something they could share with others.

"You only have a limited amount of time to play the sport you love in life," Sam Fisher said. "You should do everything you can to get better and play while you can."

Sam Fisher said he and his brother are invested in the game's future and wanted to continue what former Skyline head coach Kenny Eddy started. Eddy, in addition to being their coach, was a mentor to the Fisher twins. They were always looking to get into the gym in the summer, so coach Eddy started offering them individual lessons.

They have taken those lessons and customized new sessions for each athlete who signs up with their skills program. They work with any age or skill level, Fisher said. Depending on availability, lessons are take place at the Pratt Community College gymnasium or at Skyline Schools.

"We base the drills on each individual’s skill level with the emphasis on shooting, ball handling, finishing, and defense," said Sam Fisher.

Those who would like to enroll in basketball skills lessons, may contact Sam at 620-450-5426 or Steve at 620-388-6536. Lessons are $10 per one-hour session.

Sam and Steve Fisher were decorated players at Skyline, leading the Thunderbirds to a #1 seed in the 1A state basketball tournament in 2019 before playing at PCC their freshman year. Steve Fisher will continue playing for the Beavers this coming year while Sam is undecided.