McAfee, with many Pratt connections, announces KCAC football retirement

WICHITA, Kan. – Long-time KCAC football coordinator of officials Kurt McAfee is resigning from that position, the conference office announced Thursday. Danny Harris has been named as McAfee's replacement.

McAfee, who now lives in Wichita, has many Pratt ties through positions he served as Athletic Director at The Independent School, Vice President of Insitutional Advancement and Alumni Relations at Pratt Community College and Athletic director at Pratt Community College.

"I have enjoyed my time as coordinator of football officials," McAfee said. "I have had the privilege to work for Dr. Crawford, the conference presidents, athletic directors, coaches, SID, and players. I have the utmost respect for the KCAC and it is truly a conference that exemplifies Champions of Character."

McAfee started as the supervisor of officials in 2007 and quickly moved to ensure that high quality officials were found and trained for KCAC contests.

"We began by mandating a summer referee camp in conjunction with the KJCCC," McAfee said. "The camp is run by Big XII officials from each position. Our staff works scrimmages with a Divison I football official standing behind them and guiding them through the process as plays develop. I think this has been the most impactful tool we have utilized since I have been here. We have expanded our search looking for the best young talent. We have utilized crew members from Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Iowa."

"It is time for me to step aside," Mcafee continued. "I still love what I do but I have stepped away from actively officiating on the field and have lost some perspective. Danny Harris is the perfect choice to take over."

"It is bittersweet to see Kurt step aside after so many years serving in his role as Coordinator of Football Officials for the conference," indicated Dr. Scott Crawford, KCAC Commissioner. "Kurt is a good friend and has been a strong advocate for the way this conference approaches competition driven by high-character and no-nonsense dedication to getting the job done every day. We all wish Kurt well and know he will have other opportunities to impact the conference. At the same time, we welcome Danny as our new Coordinator of Officials after one year working with Kurt to train the gameday crews we utilize."

"I am excited about stepping into the role of Coordinator of Football Officials for the KCAC," Harris said. "Kurt has done a great job and it will be challenging to continue the growth of officials within our demographic. I am confident that with the support of our Conference leaders, our institutions and the number of higher-level mentors that all of us together can continue the development of our staff."

Harris began officiating football in 1990 and progressed to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) where he worked for 21 years. Eleven of those years, Harris worked the lead referee position before retiring after the 2016 season to focus on the development of new officials. He worked three NCAA Div. II bowl games and 2 NJCAA bowl games. Harris served as Coordinator of Football Officials in the Heart of America Athletic Conference from 2014 to 2021, before moving to the KCAC. Harris has served as the NAIA National Trainer of Football Officials from 2016 to the present, and has served during the NCAA Div. II pos season as the game film coordinator for both the officials and all 28 playoff teams since 2012.

