Pratt Community College softball coach resigns

FROM NEWS REPORTS

After only one season, Jason Jordan has resigned as the Pratt Community College head softball coach.

"We appreciate Coach Jordan's efforts this past year," said athletic director Tim Swartzendruber. "He worked hard to improve the culture, and he did. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Jordan inherited a program that had only recorded three wins prior to the pandemic canceling the remainder of the 2020 schedule. In his lone season in charge, Jordan boosted that number to seven as he attempted to rebuild the inner workings of the Pratt softball team. In his time in Pratt, the Beavers were a more competitive group, even seeing one of its own, Alyssa Reyes, snag KJCCC Player of the Week honors during the second week of the 2021 season.

A search for Jordan's replacement will begin immediately.