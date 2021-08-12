Anderson brings accolades in to PCC softball program

News reports

Pratt Tribune

Ryan Anderson has been named the newest head coach of the Pratt Community College ladies' softball program. An experienced and successful leader in the dugout, Anderson brings years of high-level aptitude to the Pratt Community College athletic department.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to hire someone with Coach Anderson’s experience and expertise,” said PCC athletic director Tim Swartzendruber. “Not only is Coach Anderson a tremendous coach, but he is a great family person and will be a positive influence on our student-athletes. I am excited to see the progress our softball program makes this spring.”

Anderson was most recently the head softball coach at Northwest Missouri State University, a position he held for 15 seasons. Anderson accumulated 351 wins at NWMSU, winning 20+ games in 11 of his 15 years in Maryville. He led the Bearcats to the postseason 11 of 15 years. Anderson’s 327 wins are the most in program history as the Bearcats won at least 20 games every season, but three. He has also led Northwest to 11 MIAA tournament appearances and earned a pair of NCAA tournament berths (2008 and 2016).

A native of Colby, Kan., Anderson received his bachelor’s degree in sports administration with a minor in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 1999. He spent three years as an assistant softball coach at Kearney upon graduation. During that time, he also served as marketing and promotions assistant for the athletics department.

Anderson and his wife, Ashley, have two sons, Owen and Eli, and two daughters, Adyn and Aly.