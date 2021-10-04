Pratt High School: Sixth-ranked team looks ahead to Hugoton after competitive loss Friday

Howie Hansen

Pratt Tribune

Greenbacks football coach Brent Hoelting is confident his once-beaten Class 3A sixth-ranked team will respond strongly in Friday night’s non-district game at No. 30 Hugoton, following a 27-14 loss against No. 4 Cheney at Zerger Field last Friday night.

“We played very hard on Friday night, (and) we just have some stuff execution wise we need to get cleaned up,” Hoelting said of his 4-1 team, which amassed 277 all-purpose yards against the high-powered Cardinals (5-0). “This is a tough group and I know we will come back better this week.”

The Eagles (3-2), who were throttled by Cheney 49-7 on Sept. 24 and rebounded with a 27-6 non-district road win at winless Nickerson last Friday night, could be facing a determined group of Greenbacks.

“Hugoton has a couple athletes in the backfield we have to contain,” said Hoelting. “They dive low and try to create piles on defense so we will have to fire out and use our hands up front.”

Greenbacks Notebook

Pratt is 2-0 on the road, with back-to-back non-district victories at Mission Valley (59-22) and Hesston (36-7). Other Pratt wins are at home against Hoisington (68-18) and Larned (62-27).

Pratt has out-scored opponents 239-101.

Greenbacks individual statistical leaders, according to Maxpreps.com

. Super-sophomore quarterback Max Younie averages 90.4 rushing yards and 34.4 passing yards per game

. Junior linebacker Sam Bergner averages 3.4 tackles per game, and senior defensive lineman Liam Primrose .3 sacks per game.

. Senior running back Enoch Walton is scoring at a 11.2 points per-game clip.

“Offensively, Max has done a good job of making some big plays in the running game and has been very efficient in the passing game,” said Hoelting. “Enoch is our bruiser and has done a really good job of running physical and downhill. Our offensive line has done a good job of opening holes for them to run through.

“Sam is doing a really good job at middle linebacker. He is getting better every week and I'm really proud of the improvement he has made. Liam has really improved this year as well. They both work very hard in the weight room and it has shown on the field.”

The Greenbacks will wrap up regular season play at Holcomb on Oct. 15 and at home against Nickerson Oct. 22, on Fall Sports Senior Night.

The playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 29, against an opponent and at a location to-be-determined.

“I expect us to keep improving as we try to win out and position ourselves to have a home game in the playoffs,” Hoelting said. “We will work towards being the best team we can be by the time the playoffs begin.”

Kansas Class 3A Rankings

(As of Sunday, Oct. 3)

1. Andale

2. Southeast of Saline (Gypsum)

3. Collegiate (Wichita)

4. Cheney

5. Riley County (Riley)

6. Pratt

7. Holton

8. Concordia

9. Girard

10. Frontenac