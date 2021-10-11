Pratt High School takes down Hugoton 44-7 in Friday night football; Skyline also wins big

Howie Hanson

Pratt Tribune

Max Younie and Enoch Walton combined to rush for 231 yards and three touchdowns to lead Pratt to a 44-7 victory over host Hugoton on Friday night.

The Class 3A sixth-ranked Greenbacks, who led 38-0 at the half, rushed for 361 yards overall.

“Max and Enoch always run hard,” said Greenbacks coach Brent Hoelting. “They did a good job on Friday of following blocks and finishing runs. When we can get them going on the edge it really opens things up in the middle for us so that was good to see. I thought we threw the ball really well overall on Friday and that helps to loosen up the defense as well.”

Junior linebacker Sam Bergner had a team-high seven tackles for Pratt, who improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 on the road.

“Sam keeps getting better every week,” said Hoelting. “We put a lot of responsibility on his shoulders and he always responds well. He works really hard and it's awesome to see him have the success he is having.”

Pratt visits Holcomb (4-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

"Holcomb is a huge game with a home game in the playoffs on the line,” said Hoelting. “They are a very good football team. They are well coached and have a bunch of athletes on the perimeter. It will be really important for us to sustain drives and keep their offense off the field."

FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK

Senior halfback Jesus Casas rushed for a pair of touchdowns to power Skyline to a 36-14 high school victory against Kiowa County in Greensburg on Friday night.

Casas scored on runs of three and 60 yards for the Thunderbirds, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 2-4 overall.

Skyline (2-4) will visit Lacrosse (4-2) on Friday, and the Mavericks (1-5) will travel to Macksville.