Pratt golf wins 4A Regional Championship title against tough competition

Jennifer Stultz
Pratt Tribune
Surrounded by her team, Pratt High School golf coach Erika Householter (right) addresses a supportive crowd at the team's 4A state sendoff Sunday morning. She is assisted this year by her sister, Megan Householter (back, left).
Having a little fun with balloons that got away, PHS golf team member Anastin Teasley points up (right) along with her mom Heather Teasley in front of the Pratt High School during a Sunday morning send-off for the state bound team.
Pratt High School golf team member Averi Blasi models her pillow-case made special for the occasion Sunday during the Greenbacks state send-off rally. All of the golf team members got special pillow cases commemorating their state achievements, made by Tiffany Bailey, organized by Amy Swindler, Pratt.
A proud moment for the community of Pratt took place Sunday morning as a team of six young golfers won their way into the 4A State High School Girls Golf Tournament in Salina this week.

The Pratt High School girl's golf team enjoyed a community send-off to state on Sunday, something that hasn't happened since 2004. Last week the Greenbacks won their Regional class 4A tournament under the guidance of coach Erika Householter. She was a player on the last PHS team to go to state 17 years ago.

The Pratt High School girls golf team won the 4A Regional Championship title on Monday, October 11. Avery Blasi finished 4th with a 88. Other team scores were Sage Kohman 102, Anastin Teasley 105, Lexi Blasi 112, Emma Roadhouse 122, Madeline Drake 129. Coached by Erika Householter (left) and assistant coach Megan Householter (right), the team played in the 4A State golf tourney on Monday and Tuesday in Salina.

"Sometimes the minor sports don't get all that much attention here in Pratt," Householter said. "But we are thrilled to be here with all of you and show you that we have some of our best golf yet to play at state."

The Greenbacks won their regional tournament behind top scores from Averi Blasi (sophomore) 88, Sage Kohman (sophomore) 102, Anastin Teasley (freshman) 105, and Lexi Blasi (sophomore) 112. Other important Greenback scores included Emma Roadhouse at 122 and Madeline Drake 129.

"I've been telling the girls all the time that we definitely had a shot," Householter said. "I'm a number cruncher and I knew we could be right there in the mix, we just had to be in the top four go to state, and then we ended up winning our Regional."

Householter said Kohman stepped up and played her best score so far this year by about 15-20 points at the regional tournament. Averi Blasi, a team-leader this year, also played well, taking 4th place overall as a sophomore up against many seniors and juniors.

Pratt freshman Teasley also had her best score of the year so far at 105, followed by Lexi Blasi.

"As excited as we are to have won regionals, I know there are some girls that are yet to play their best game," Householter said. "I was hoping to have our golfers peak at the right time, and going into state is definitely the right time. They are all definitely playing better and better every day."

Householter said her job as a coach on Monday and Tuesday at the state tournament this week is to keep nerves under control and keep an eye on the weather.

"The big thing is just to keep 'em loose and enjoy the ride," she said. "We made it this far, we just need to keep from overanalyzing everything and go out and shoot our best games. You never know what will happen from day to day or what the competitors will do. We just need to go out and have fun with it now."

The Greenbacks travelled to the 4A State golf tournament held Monday and Tuesday in Salina. Those results will be available next week.

Householter is assisted in coaching the Greenbacks by her sister Megan Householter, who was also player on the last PHS golf team to go to state in 2004.