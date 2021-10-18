Pratt golf wins 4A Regional Championship title against tough competition

The Pratt High School girl's golf team enjoyed a community send-off to state on Sunday, something that hasn't happened since 2004. Last week the Greenbacks won their Regional class 4A tournament under the guidance of coach Erika Householter. She was a player on the last PHS team to go to state 17 years ago.

"Sometimes the minor sports don't get all that much attention here in Pratt," Householter said. "But we are thrilled to be here with all of you and show you that we have some of our best golf yet to play at state."

The Greenbacks won their regional tournament behind top scores from Averi Blasi (sophomore) 88, Sage Kohman (sophomore) 102, Anastin Teasley (freshman) 105, and Lexi Blasi (sophomore) 112. Other important Greenback scores included Emma Roadhouse at 122 and Madeline Drake 129.

"I've been telling the girls all the time that we definitely had a shot," Householter said. "I'm a number cruncher and I knew we could be right there in the mix, we just had to be in the top four go to state, and then we ended up winning our Regional."

Householter said Kohman stepped up and played her best score so far this year by about 15-20 points at the regional tournament. Averi Blasi, a team-leader this year, also played well, taking 4th place overall as a sophomore up against many seniors and juniors.

Pratt freshman Teasley also had her best score of the year so far at 105, followed by Lexi Blasi.

"As excited as we are to have won regionals, I know there are some girls that are yet to play their best game," Householter said. "I was hoping to have our golfers peak at the right time, and going into state is definitely the right time. They are all definitely playing better and better every day."

Householter said her job as a coach on Monday and Tuesday at the state tournament this week is to keep nerves under control and keep an eye on the weather.

"The big thing is just to keep 'em loose and enjoy the ride," she said. "We made it this far, we just need to keep from overanalyzing everything and go out and shoot our best games. You never know what will happen from day to day or what the competitors will do. We just need to go out and have fun with it now."

The Greenbacks travelled to the 4A State golf tournament held Monday and Tuesday in Salina. Those results will be available next week.

Householter is assisted in coaching the Greenbacks by her sister Megan Householter, who was also player on the last PHS golf team to go to state in 2004.