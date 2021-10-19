Pratt Greenbacks led by Walton, Younie and Mandel on offense in fight against Holcomb

Howie Hansen

CherryRoad Media

Senior quarterback Kaden Johnson threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns to power host Holcomb to a 41-20 victory over Pratt in matchup of Class 3A high school football titans Friday night.

“The Johnson kid is a really good quarterback,” said Greenbacks coach Brent Hoelting. “He was accurate and played really well on Friday night. We didn't do a great job of keeping him in the pocket on rollouts and unfortunately, we had some miscommunication on coverages and they hit some big plays.

“We moved the ball all night long, but we didn't execute real well inside of the 20-yard line and that cost us.”

Enoch Walton rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns for the Greenbacks, who fell to 5-2 overall.

“Enoch plays with a ton of heart,” said Hoelting. “I was really proud of how hard he ran on Friday and how physical he was finishing runs.”

Pratt rushed for 260 yards overall, with super-sophomores Max Younie and Grayson Mandel each contributing 43 yards.

“We rushed for 260 yards, which is pretty good, but we aren't going to win with the amount of turnovers we had combined with not scoring when we are in the red zone, which happened three times,” Hoelting said.

The Greenbacks, who trailed 28-8 at the half, turned the ball over four times.

“We have some things we need to clean up execution wise,” said Hoelting.

Pratt will host Nickerson (0-7) at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We hope to clinch a league title at home against Nickerson,” said Hoelting. “That's a special opportunity for our kids and we want to hang that banner.”