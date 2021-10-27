Central Kansas co-champion Pratt opens post-season play Friday at Wichita Collegiate

Howie Hansen

Pratt Tribune

Junior wide receiver Johnny Martinez scored two touchdowns and racked up a team-high 143 all-purpose yards to power Pratt past Nickerson 54-18 in a 3A Central Kansas and district high school football game on Friday night at Zerger Field.

Martinez, a 5-foot-8, 135-pound speedster, had a 13-yard rushing touchdown and scored on a 44-yard catch-and-run for the Greenbacks, who tied Smoky Valley for the Central Kansas championship. Pratt and the Vikings did not play during the regular season.

Martinez rushed for 77 yards, on six carries, and had two receptions for 66 yards as the Greenbacks improved to 6-2 overall.

“Johnny’s a good competitor, ran and caught the ball really well against Nickerson,” Greenbacks coach Brent Hoelting said.

The Greenbacks will visit Wichita Collegiate in a first-round playoff game Friday at 7 p.m.

“Collegiate has been ranked second in the state for most of the season,” said Hoelting. “They’re 7-1, very physical up front. But we’re a resilient bunch, and if we’re physical and play fundamentally sound, grind out drives and hopefully get a couple touchdowns, we’ll compete strongly.”

Pratt is also led by senior fullback Enoch Walton (600 rushing yards, team-high 90 carries), sophomore quarterback Max Younie (team-high 631 rushing yards) and junior linebacker Sam Bergner (team-high 26 tackles).

“This is only the third time we’ve won or shared the conference championship in the last 20 years, and I’m really proud of our guys,” said Hoelting. “Like most teams at this point in the season, we’ve got a lot of bumps and bruises, lots of small injuries, but we’re a resilient bunch.”

Notebook

Pratt Skyline (3-5) will visit Goessel (6-2) in an 8-Man Division I first-round high school football game Thursday night.