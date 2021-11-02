Pratt High School football goes for the glory against Collegiate but comes up short

Howie Hansen

Pratt Tribune

Pratt lost to host Wichita Collegiate 23-8 in a Class 3A opening-round high school football playoff game Friday night.

Senior fullback Enoch Walton rushed for 109 yards on 22 carries for the Greenbacks, who finished the season 6-3.

“I was really proud of our kids' effort and defensive effort, in particular,” Pratt coach Brent Hoelting said Monday afternoon. “I can't ask for more from a group of kids than what they gave me Friday night and that's a testament to the kinds of kids we have and how hard they work. Unfortunately, we made a few too many mistakes at inopportune times.

“The kids had a fantastic season and they have a lot to be proud of in terms of accomplishments. They won a league title when I don't know if a whole lot of people expected them to. This was a hard-nosed, hard-working bunch we will miss greatly. We had 12 seniors who were instrumental in helping to build the culture we want and establish the work ethic we want and need in the weight room.”

What can fans expect from the Greenbacks in 2022?

“We have a good group of juniors who we will look to for leadership going into next year,” said Hoelting. “We need to work as hard as we can from November to August to ensure that we are prepared for next year.”

The Spartans (8-1) face host Cheney (9-0) in a Quadrant 4 Regional game on Friday night.